Hull FC's Jake Connor: On a double mission.

The signs are there that he can: after switching to full-back last term, the England international delivered a series of stunning displays that saw him shortlisted for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Such is Connor’s importance, backing it up in 2022 will largely dictate whether the Black and Whites have a more desirable campaign (they spluttered embarrassingly last year, losing their final nine games) and also whether he forces his way back into the international side.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “I think every year is a big year for me now. I’ve always talked about consistency and I thought I had it last year.

“It’s about building on that this year and, hopefully, the team goes better than last season and we can make the play-offs. It helps with the team playing well. I had a good season last year but I want to be better this season.”

It does not seem two minutes since a tyro Connor was emerging as a devilish young talent in Huddersfield Giants’ side which led to a move to Hull, Challenge Cup success and Test honours.

Does it feel weird knowing he will turn 28 in October?

“I don’t know; I still feel like I’m 21,” said the player.

“I still act like it definitely. I still feel the same as when I was playing. Ask me in two years’ time and it might be different!

“But we’re disappointed with last year and we didn’t finish how we wanted to finish, losing nine on the bounce. We’re just looking forward to getting out there now, forgetting about last year and seeing how we can do this year.

“We’ve made a couple of new signings which I think have improved us massively and we’re all excited to get going.”

One of those is Luke Gale, the 33-year-old scrum-half and former Man of Steel whom they have brought in from Leeds Rhinos after co-captain and all-round Hull legend Marc Sneyd was surprisingly offloaded to Salford Red Devils.

Connor had played alongside the ex-Castleford Tigers schemer for England and was influential in making the move happen.

Asked what Hull need to do in 2022 to put themselves in contention again, he said: “Probably just individuals’ performances.

“You get those and then the team stuff comes together.

“I think there were too many individuals not performing last year and those new signings will help there. Luke Gale has improved us massively and he’s going to take this team into a new direction. He’s a leader. Regardless of being a seven, just for the group he’s someone who we listen to and I don’t think we had many of them in the team last year.

“To bring him in, he helps with that side of stuff: speaking and getting the group closer and demanding stuff from the others.

“I think he’s been a great role model for people like (young halves) Ben McNamara and Jacob Hookem and the way he plays suits me to a tee.”

Connor, who has flitted between centre and stand-off for much of his career before Brett Hodgson made him his No 1 last term, feels Gale’s skills will bring the best out of him at full-back.

“Definitely. And for some of the games for me to play well, I think he needs to play well as well,” said the Yorkshireman.

“We’ve been going well in training, have got some good combinations going with each other.

“It’s looking good at the moment but obviously it’s only training so we can only tell when we go in a game situation.”

That could begin when Hull have their first friendly against Bradford Bulls at Odsal next Sunday, a testimonial game for their 2005 Challenge Cup hero and Connor’s former Giants team-mate Danny Brough.

Halifax-born Connor is targeting making his way back into Shaun Wane’s England plans for the delayed 2021 World Cup this autumn.

Although a regular under Wayne Bennett after debuting in 2018, and playing all three Great Britain Tests the following year, he has been overlooked by Wane, who has preferred Sam Tomkins and Niall Evalds.

Instead, Connor played for Combined Nations All Stars, helping beat England in June but also suffering a knee injury that kept him for two months.

“Hopefully, I can impress but my game is built on consistency now and for me to get into that team I have to perform week in, week out,” he said.