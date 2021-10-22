Hull FC's Masi Matongo makes permanent switch to York City Knights

Hull FC's Masi Matongo (SWPIX)

Matongo, 25, was named in the England Knights performance squad just three years ago and has more than 50 Super League appearances to his name.

He failed to play any matches for Hull this term having suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season but he did make his return on loan at Bradford Bulls in August.

York hope to help the Zimbabwean-born front-row rediscover his obvious talent and he will join former Hull team-mate Jordan Thompson at the Championship club next term.

“Masi has shown in his early career he has outstanding potential,” said York coach James Ford.

“He’s a big, strong player who will help us win control defensively and I’m very confident I can help his attacking game and get him playing above his previous levels.”

Matongo added: “I’m really happy to have joined the club.

“A lot of great players have played for York and I’ve heard great things about Fordy as a coach.

“There’s a lot of ambition here with what we’re striving to achieve and I’m happy to be part of those plans.