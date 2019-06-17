Hull KR and Salford Red Devils in loan swap move

Hull KR have signed prop Daniel Murray on a month’s loan from Salford Red Devils with Ryan Lannon heading the other way.

Rovers coach Tony Smith has moved to mix up his forward options after front-row Antoni Maria was recalled from his loan spell by Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Salford Red Devils' Daniel Murray, left, is joiing Hull KR on a month's swap deal.

Murray, 23, has struggled to get in Ian Watson’s Salford side of late but has impressed previously on loan at Bradford Bulls and Halifax.

He could come into Smith’s plans for Thursday’s crucial game at London Broncos.

Lannon, also 23, has made eight appearances for KR this term but was left out of Saturday’s squad for the win over Warrington.

He spent the first four years of his career at Salford and Ian Watson said: “Ryan knows about our club and what we expect and he’s also a very good player, who we didn’t really want to lose.

“He’s ready to come back here.

“He wants to come back and he wants to put his best performances out on show at Salford, because he feels this is where he was playing his best rugby.

“The fact that he plays second-row and middle gives us options too.”