Hull KR backed by Tim Sheens to bounce back from embarrassing derby loss to ‘outstanding’ Hull FC

LEE RADFORD hailed his rampant Hull FC side after they recorded the biggest victory in the city derby’s 120-year history.

The Black and Whites produced a stunning second-half performance to win 56-12 at KCOM Stadium yesterday.

They only led 18-12 at the break but then scored five unanswered tries, including Jack Logan completing a hat-trick, to utterly embarrass Rovers.

“It’s always nice to beat them,” said Radford, whose side had suffered a last-minute defeat at Hull KR in February.

“But to beat them in that manner – particularly after the first round loss and the way that panned out as well.

“I’m sure that will make a lot of fans really happy this afternoon on the beer.

Hull FC Mickey Paea of Hull FC celebrates a try with team-mates. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

“We were outstanding in the second period; we looked at their bench and the lack of middle that they had due to injury.

“But if we kept hold of the football we said we would have some joy there and that’s how it worked out for us.”

Played in front of a crowd of 20,044, Hull are now up to fourth ahead of Easter Monday’s trip to leaders St Helens.

Rovers, in contrast, are left near the wrong end of the table and host high-flying Warrington Wolves on Monday.

“The figures were atrocious,” said head coach Tim Sheens.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong and the scoreline reflected that didn’t it?

“We were shooting ourselves in the foot with silly mistakes.

“We clawed our way back to within six points so I was disappointed with their first try of the second half when they walked right through us.

“There was some strong words said (at the end) in some ways, but not abusive.

“I know they’re disappointed. For the supporters and the club, that’s an embarrassment.

“But we were happy to cop the praise for that first win and now we’ve copped a loss and a kick in the backside for it so we have to wear that and cop it, too.

“They’ll be ready to play on Monday. When you cop an embarrassment like that you want to go and play again straight away.”