Hull KR boss Tony Smith hails Magic win and says: "We're in the fight"

The Robins scored eight tries as they inflicted a 19th Super League defeat on already-relegated Leigh Centurions in the final game at Newcastle.

After successive defeats against Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants threatened to derail their top-six hopes, the East Yorkshire club is now firmly back in the picture.

Although the Robins remain seventh, they host sixth-placed Castleford Tigers in a huge game on Saturday night and then round off at fellow play-off rivals Leeds Rhinos with their destiny in their own hands.

Rovers were just 10-6 ahead at the break but pulled away in the second period.

On the result, Smith admitted: “I’m pleased about that.

“It was a good hit-out for us, probably the game we needed.

“We’d not been at our best the last few weeks; we’d been a bit flat and busted, and not fluent in the way we were playing.

Hull KR's Matty Storton is denied (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

“So to have a performance like that and work back into form will do us good.

“I was pleased with our patience. Our focus now is to go out and build on tonight.

“We'll go against a really good team (Castleford) who have found some form.

“But we’re in that fight. I’m delighted for that and for our fans.”

Hull KR's Brad Takairangi scores at Magic Weekend (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Rovers had most of the pressure in the first period but were held up over Leigh’s line five times as their spirited opponents refused to yield and looked anything but a side that had won just once all year.

However, Smith added: “Whilst we didn't score lot of points early on, I’m really pleased with our patience.

“We didn’t panic, we didn't push things and when we spent time down there like that, it put them under enormous amounts of physical and mental pressure.

“We knew that was positive and we’d come home with some points.

Hull KR's Will Dagger is wrapped up on his first Super League appearance since last year. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

“I’m glad we didn’t panic and we built our game.

“They went six nil up but that was the last time they scored. “It was very pleasing considering we’d not been too good defensively in recent weeks.”

Ben Crooks and Albert Vete scored first half tries before Brad Takairangi, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, Matty Storton, Jimmy Keinhoirst and Joe Keyes all crossed after the break.

Stand-off Keyes, playing his first Rovers games since last year, also added six goals.

Smith had made changes with both Keyes and full-back Will Dagger, who have been on loan at Championship clubs Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers respectively, featuring for the first time this season in a game his side needed to win.

Smith said: “They were good.

“Dags was good at the back. He’s been out injured the last number of weeks.

“We recalled him back from Featherstone where he’d unfortunately got injured.

“He’s right and raring to go. He did some really classy things at the back, was very solid and had some great contributions along the way.

“Joe was also able to get out a couple of games for Bradford that did him the world of good.

“It gave him confidence and match-fitness. Ever since then, he came back and has been really impressive in training and has been patiently waiting for his opportunity.

“He’s a terrific young bloke and he was pretty solid for us, too.”

Rovers will now look to that huge game on Saturday and Smith added: “There’s still some things we need to fix up.

“But we’re fighting hard at the moment.

“And I do want to give a special mention to our fans here; they were unreal right from kick-off.