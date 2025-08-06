Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains Rowan Milnes loan after securing half-back's return

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old's return on an initial two-week deal helps ease Peters' selection issues, with Tyrone May suspended and Danny Richardson nursing a serious ankle injury.

While Milnes is ineligible to face parent club Castleford Tigers on Saturday, he could come into contention for next week's crucial away date with Wigan Warriors.

Above all, Milnes – who made 49 appearances for the Robins between 2020 and 2023 – will strengthen Peters' side behind the scenes.

"We need to bring in a back-up half for a couple of reasons, possibly for games but also for our training," said Peters.

"We do a bit of 13 v 13 so we like to have a senior half there, running the different plays the opposition are going to run against us and Rowan will do a great job doing that.

"We have 13 v 13 – our top team playing that week and then the rest. Danny Richardson was our third half and he ran the shapes that the opposition were going to throw at us for that weekend.

"Having that senior player to run that team certainly helps and it makes our first team have to defend better. It prepares them the best we can for the week ahead.