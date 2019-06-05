Hull KR confirm Tim Sheens has left the club

Have your say

AFTER 72 hours of speculation about his position, Hull KR tonight finally confirmed they have sacked head coach Tim Sheens.

The veteran Australian, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has left with the club struggling in 11th spot in Super League and with the hierarchy concerned about another relegation.

Their poor recent form “prompted a change” according to a brief statement made this evening.

It read: “Hull Kingston Rovers can confirm that Tim Sheens has left his position as head coach with immediate effect.

“The Australian spent two-and-a-half seasons at KCOM Craven Park, lifting the club from the Championship back up to the Betfred Super League in his first year, before consolidating the team’s status in the 2018 campaign.

“Sheens took charge of 84 games, winning 47 matches, drawing two and losing 35.

“A recent run of six defeats in seven league games during the current campaign, which leaves the club sat next to the bottom of the league, and an exit from the Coral Challenge Cup at the weekend, has prompted a change.

“Further comment will be made in due course.”

Reports broke on Monday that the club had sacked the 68-year-old after meetings with club bosses although that was premature.

The former Kangaroos boss saw a planned meeting postponed and he took training as normal yesterday.

However, the Robins refused to confirm or deny Sheens was under pressure until tonight making this announcement.

Rovers - who lost to Warrington Wolves in Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final - host Wigan Warriors on Sunday in a crucial Super League contest.

Former boss Justin Morgan, York City Knights' James Ford and recently sacked Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner have all been linked with the post.