Hull KR fixtures 2022

The Australian full-back, who moved to Hull College Craven Park after winning a third straight Super League Grand Final with Saints in October, faces them in only the fourth game of the new campaign.
The full fixture list is released today and, after a televised live home opener against Wigan Warriors, KR visit Huddersfield Giants, host Castleford Tigers in front of Sky Sports again and then welcome Saints on Sunday March 6.
However, Coote will get to return to his old stomping ground twice as, with loop fixtures, the Robins visit the champions on June 12 and August 19.
Similarly, Tony Smith's side will visit newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique twice - on Easter Monday in April and again on July 2 - while their regular campaign concludes with a third derby against Hull FC at MKM Stadium on September 3.
February
Fri 11: Wigan H 8pm*
Sat 19: Huddersfield A 3pm
Fri 25: Castleford H 8pm*
March
Sun 6: St Helens H 3pm
Fri 11: Salford A 7.45pm
Fri 18: Catalans A 8.30pm
April
Fri 1: Warrington H 7.45pm
Fri 15: Hull FC H 12.30pm*
Mon 18: Toulouse A 4pm
Sat 23: Wakefield H 3pm
Fri 29: Leeds A 8pm
May
Sun 15: Castleford A 3.30pm
Sun 22: Catalans H 3pm
June
Sun 5: Salford H 3pm
Sun 12: St Helens A 3pm
Sun 26: Huddersfield H 3pm
July
Sat 2: Toulouse A 8.30pm
Sun 10: Hull FC (Magic Weekend, Newcastle) 5.30pm
Sun 17: Wakefield H 3pm
Fri 22: Warrington A 8pm
Fri 29: Wigan A 8pm
August
Sun 7: Toulouse H 3pm
Sun 14: Leeds H 3pm
Fri 19: St Helens A 8pm
Thur 25: Wakefield A 7.45pm
Mon 29: Wigan H 3pm
September
Sat 3: Hull FC A 3pm
* Denotes live on Sky Sports