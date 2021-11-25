Hull KR fixtures 2022

Lachlan Coote celebrates winning the Grand Final with St Helens last month. He could face them three times with Hull KR in regular rounds alone in 2022. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

The Australian full-back, who moved to Hull College Craven Park after winning a third straight Super League Grand Final with Saints in October, faces them in only the fourth game of the new campaign.

The full fixture list is released today and, after a televised live home opener against Wigan Warriors, KR visit Huddersfield Giants, host Castleford Tigers in front of Sky Sports again and then welcome Saints on Sunday March 6.

However, Coote will get to return to his old stomping ground twice as, with loop fixtures, the Robins visit the champions on June 12 and August 19.

Similarly, Tony Smith's side will visit newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique twice - on Easter Monday in April and again on July 2 - while their regular campaign concludes with a third derby against Hull FC at MKM Stadium on September 3.

February

Fri 11: Wigan H 8pm*

Sat 19: Huddersfield A 3pm

Fri 25: Castleford H 8pm*

March

Sun 6: St Helens H 3pm

Fri 11: Salford A 7.45pm

Fri 18: Catalans A 8.30pm

April

Fri 1: Warrington H 7.45pm

Fri 15: Hull FC H 12.30pm*

Mon 18: Toulouse A 4pm

Sat 23: Wakefield H 3pm

Fri 29: Leeds A 8pm

May

Sun 15: Castleford A 3.30pm

Sun 22: Catalans H 3pm

June

Sun 5: Salford H 3pm

Sun 12: St Helens A 3pm

Sun 26: Huddersfield H 3pm

July

Sat 2: Toulouse A 8.30pm

Sun 10: Hull FC (Magic Weekend, Newcastle) 5.30pm

Sun 17: Wakefield H 3pm

Fri 22: Warrington A 8pm

Fri 29: Wigan A 8pm

August

Sun 7: Toulouse H 3pm

Sun 14: Leeds H 3pm

Fri 19: St Helens A 8pm

Thur 25: Wakefield A 7.45pm

Mon 29: Wigan H 3pm

September

Sat 3: Hull FC A 3pm