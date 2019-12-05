Hull KR give Toronto Wolfpack's Ryan Brierley another chance in Super League

HULL KR boss Tony Smith says Ryan Brierley feels he can "develop his career" with the Robins after completing a move from Toronto Wolfpack.

READ MORE: Robins bring Jamie Ellis back to Craven Park

The prolific half-back, 27, has agreed a one-year deal at Hull College Craven Park where he will bid to resurrect his Super League career.

Brierley, who made his name with Leigh Centurions, joined Huddersfield Giants in a major move in 2016 but struggled and barely lasted a year before dropping down to League 1 with Toronto.

The Scotland international helped them earn promotion and fared well in the Championship last year.

However, he fell out of favour under Brian McDermott this season and finished off back on loan at Leigh where he took his remarkable total to 186 tries in just 201 club appearances.

“Ryan has developed a lot more aspects to his game over the last few years,” said Smith, who has also secured fellow half-back Jamie Ellis from Castleford Tigers for 2020.

“By his own self-admittance he was known as a terrific support runner and scoring plenty of tries, but he has worked hard to do more.

"We are happy to develop those skills further and he is coming to a place where he feels he can develop his career further.

“He convinced me that whilst he too does not fit our recruitment brief entirely, he has a real desire to be successful and the best that he can be.

"He has some experience but his development is not finished and he feels Hull KR is the best possible place to do that."

Brierley must battle with the likes of fellow new recruits Jordan Abdull and Ellis as well as youngster Mikey Lewis for the playmaker roles.

“There will be plenty of competition in the pivots – I am now up to five potential half-backs who will have to fight hard to get the position and then stay there," said Smith.

“That is what we want, it keeps people on their toes, keeps them accountable and they have to keep producing or else we will find a different combination from within.

"Ryan is very aware of that fact and he wants to fight hard for the team.”