Hull KR hoping to help London Broncos' Greg RIchards get Super League career "back on track"

London Broncos' Greg Richards in action against York City Knights in the Challenge Cup earlier this season. (SWPIX)

A 2014 Grand Final winner with St Helens, where he played 70 games, the Cumbrian forward is still only 26.

He has spent the last three years with London, including their 2019 campaign in Super League, having joined them from Leigh Centurions.

Richards has an option of a second year at Hull College Craven Park and coach Tony Smith said: “I’m looking forward to working with Greg.

"I’ve coached against him on many occasions and he's a very experienced young prop and he fits the brief for a lot of what we're about.

“He’s 26-year-old, so he's coming into his prime with a wealth of experience.

"He had great experience as a young prop in winning a Grand Final with St. Helens and it's a chance for him to get his Super League career back on track after a couple of years of working in London and playing for London.

“He's a very skilful prop – he can pass the ball, he’s got a good work rate and his knowledge of the game is comprehensive so he will add more depth to our squad and competition for places amongst our prop forwards for next year.”