Hull KR: Lachlan Coote is aiming to end time at St Helens with a hat-trick at Old Trafford

St Helens's Lachlan Coote has a guard of honour and congratulated by Alex Walmsley at the tunnel after his last home match at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Scotland international full-back hit a low three years ago when, unwanted by the North Queensland Cowboys, he began contemplating moving into the second-tier Queensland Cup to wind down his career.

But then St Helens came calling and, after signing a three-year deal, he has not looked back.

The classy Australian, 31, helped Saints end a five-year wait by winning the 2019 Grand Final in his first season in England and played a key role in their title retention last November.

Now he has the chance to bring the curtain down on his Saints career on a high by completing the hat-trick when they take on Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“The main reason I signed was to try to win a trophy so to go back to back and then go to a third Grand Final is a great achievement,” said Coote, who is joining the Robins on a two-year deal in 2022.

“It would be unreal to go back to Old Trafford and finish on a high there.

“I’m grateful to be part of this special group. Coming here after 2018, I was thinking my career was done and Saints probably saved my career really.

“I had a bad year in 2018 with a run of injuries and a coach that probably didn’t want me to be there. You then start questioning yourself and your self-confidence.

“It was a case of thinking I’d go back to a Queensland Cup team and finish off my career there but then Saints came into play and I took the gamble of moving the family all the way across the other side of the world to chase something.

“I tried to prove a point to myself my career wasn’t ended.

“Since I’ve been at this club, from day one I’ve been respected, it’s felt like somewhere I belong.

“It’s been a great place to be around and the people and players have brought the best out of me.”