Hull KR land Huddersfield Giants' Sam Wood after he seeks a "change"

Huddersfield Giants' Sam Wood will join Hull KR for the 2022 season. (Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The East Yorkshire club has confirmed it has secured the Huddersfield Giants utility-back, Sam Wood on a one-year deal for 2022.

Dewsbury-born Wood, 24, is a product of Huddersfield's academy system and has played more than 80 games for the Super League outfit without ever establishing himself as a regular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing at six foot four inches, he has plenty of presence and Smith believes he has untapped potential.

"Sam's been in the Huddersfield system for a while, and we think he’s developed really well," said the coach.

“Sam is looking for a change and he’s got a bit to prove himself.

I think Sam sees himself mostly at centre but he’s able to play wing, is currently playing in the halves and can play second row.

“He brings a whole lot of versatility to us as well as ambition. (Sam) wants to be successful and he’s chosen to come to us to be successful.

Hull KR boss Tony Smith (SWPIX)

“It’s a great criteria to have. Anybody who wants to be a part of us and has a strong desire to wear the badge – that’s got to be the number one.