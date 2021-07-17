Hull KR land Huddersfield Giants' Sam Wood after he seeks a "change"

The East Yorkshire club has confirmed it has secured the Huddersfield Giants utility-back, Sam Wood on a one-year deal for 2022.
Dewsbury-born Wood, 24, is a product of Huddersfield's academy system and has played more than 80 games for the Super League outfit without ever establishing himself as a regular.
Standing at six foot four inches, he has plenty of presence and Smith believes he has untapped potential.
"Sam's been in the Huddersfield system for a while, and we think he’s developed really well," said the coach.
“Sam is looking for a change and he’s got a bit to prove himself.
I think Sam sees himself mostly at centre but he’s able to play wing, is currently playing in the halves and can play second row.
“He brings a whole lot of versatility to us as well as ambition. (Sam) wants to be successful and he’s chosen to come to us to be successful.
“It’s a great criteria to have. Anybody who wants to be a part of us and has a strong desire to wear the badge – that’s got to be the number one.
“He sees what we’re doing here and wants to be part of it. To make himself better and help us become stronger.”