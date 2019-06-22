Hull KR left to lick wounds as London Broncos continue to shake up Super League

DEFEATED Hull KR became the latest to fall at the hands of London Broncos, the promoted side whose drive has shaken up Super League and shown why they have no intention of “going to Batley on the hill” again.

READ MORE – Match Report: Broncos 26 Hull KR 24 - Robins sink to rock bottom

We are having to work harder to stay here. We have to keep going and this is only the first step. We can’t let it slip now. And I don’t think anyone likes playing on Batley’s hill to be honest! Matty Gee

London lifted off bottom for the first time in three months when they beat 11th placed Robins 26-24 in Thursday’s thrilling game at Ealing.

It was a third successive victory – seventh so far – for Danny Ward’s side who some predicted would go all season without a single victory yet are now not far off the top five.

Assembled on the lowest budget in Super League, and staying faithful to many of the players who got them out of the Championship, London are proving one of the big rugby league stories of 2019.

While worried Rovers instead now prop up the rest, with little time to lick their wounds giving they host derby rivals Hull FC on Thursday, buoyed Broncos are planning to climb further.

Second-row Matty Gee admitted: “We know what potential we have and what quality there is in this squad.

“We knew in ourselves, just ignored all the comments about us and just focused on us. We knew we would come good. Hard work pays off and we just never give up.”

Having played just two top-flight games for Salford Red Devils and been on loan at places like Hunslet, Gee is one of those who helped Broncos out of the second-tier and successfully then made the step up, too.

“I’ve loved it,” said the 24 year-old, whose side head to Castleford Tigers next Sunday.

“It’s quality. Obviously you’re up against bigger, better players and players I grew up watching as a kid; it’s not like going to Batley on the hill every week and stuff like that.

“Imagine going to play in front of 10,000 people every couple of weeks? It’s class. All the lads have enjoyed it. But it’s made all of us better at the same time.

“But the hard work we’ve done to get into Super League, we realise we can’t now let that go.

“We are having to work harder to stay here. We have to keep going and this is only the first step. We can’t let it slip now. And I don’t think anyone likes playing on Batley’s hill to be honest!”