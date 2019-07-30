Hull KR look to neighbours Hull FC in bid to beat the drop

Have your say

RELEGATION-THREATENED hULL Kingston Rovers have raided near-neighbours Hull FC to strengthen their squad for the make-or-break games over the final two months of the season.

The Robins, who are separated from Super League’s bottom club London Broncos only by points difference, have signed forwards Dean Hadley and Jez Litten on loan until the end of the campaign.

Both will then remain at the club to begin a three-year contract in 2020.

Hull KR’s recent recruitment has been ill-fated with hooker Matt Parcell, brought in from Leeds Rhinos, suffering a serious shoulder injury after scoring two tries in his first three games for the club. Litten is a hooker and will provide cover if Parcell is ruled out for the rest of the year.

Hadley plays in the second-row, the position occupied by Luis Johnson and Harvey Livett who were both recalled by Warrington Wolves two weeks ago after impressing on loan for Rovers.

Both recruits trained with the Robins for the first time yesterday and are in contention for Sunday’s home game against Castleford Tigers.

Hadley has represented England at academy and Knights level, touring Papua New Guinea last autumn and had a previous spell on loan at Wakefield Trinity.

He made 89 appearances for Hull following his debut in 2013.

Litten played 19 times for the Black and Whites over the last three seasons and also featured on loan with Doncaster.

Hadley is looking to recapture the form he showed during his time with Wakefield.

He said: “It has been quite a frustrating year for me really.

“On the back of the last couple of years I felt like I’d improved on loan at Wakefield and I’d come back to Hull and started playing well in 2018.

“But this year hasn’t gone to plan.

“I see this as a great opportunity at Hull KR with so much still to play for in our season.

“The record of Tony (Smith, Robins’ head coach) speaks for itself.

“People I’ve spoken to have nothing but good words to say about him.

“I am looking forward to that change of scenery which I feel I needed.

“If Tony wants someone who can play big minutes, put in some hard graft and bring a bit of skill to the table, then that’s what I can do.”

For Litten, the chance to show what he is capable of at Super League level was too good to turn down.

“I’ve been playing at Doncaster over the last few weeks and the opportunity to join Hull KR would have been silly to pass up on,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting some first-team experience.

“I want to keep learning and adding things to my game, I just want to keep on improving myself.”

Litten added: “I’ve been watching Matt Parcell on TV recently and he’s great to watch.

“Hopefully I can bring similar sorts of things to the team that he has in the hooker position.”

Gold Coast Titans are expected to confirm the appointment of St Helens’ Justin Holbrook as their new coach from 2020.

Holbrook, 43, joined Saints in 2017 and guided them to the league leaders’ shield last year.

They are 10 points clear at the top of the Super League table and are preparing for their first Challenge Cup final since 2008 following their 26-2 semi-final win over Championship side Halifax three days ago.