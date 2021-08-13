Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell decides to carry on in charge after taking club off the market

He announced last summer that - after 16 years at the helm - he would stand down as chairman of the Robins on December 1.
Having invested so heavily and for so long, Hudgell felt he had taken the club he had supported all his life as far as he could.
Paul Lakin was brought in as a new chief executive and he has been in charge of the day-to-day running of KR while it looked for new investment and potential new owners.
However, nine months on from Hudgell stepping aside - and just moments before kick-off of tonight’s Super League game against Wigan Warriors - it was announced to the KCOM Craven Park crowd that the club was no longer on the market and Hudgell would carry on.