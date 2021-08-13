Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell decides to carry on in charge after taking club off the market

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell (JPIMEDIA)

He announced last summer that - after 16 years at the helm - he would stand down as chairman of the Robins on December 1.

Having invested so heavily and for so long, Hudgell felt he had taken the club he had supported all his life as far as he could.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Lakin was brought in as a new chief executive and he has been in charge of the day-to-day running of KR while it looked for new investment and potential new owners.