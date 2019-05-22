HULL KR re-sign Thomas Minns after cocaine ban

THOMAS MINNS has rejoined Hull KR for the rest of the season with his 16-months drugs suspension set to expire.

The prolific centre was released by the club after testing positive for cocaine following a Super League win at Huddersfield Giants in March last year.

Hull KR's Thomas Minns before his ban. (SWPix)

Minns, who has signed until the end of the season, said he took the banned substance on Mother’s Day as he struggled with his mum’s death.

UK Anti-Doping issued the suspension - backdated - in January and the player is able to resume first-team training from June 1.

Minns, 24, can start playing again from July 15 so could make his ‘second’ debut at home to Huddersfield Giants six days later.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be back here,” he said, his last game for Rovers being last April.

“It’s been a long journey; I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’ve put a lot of wrongs right in my life.

“I really appreciate Mike (Smith, CEO) Neil (Hudgell, owner) and Tim (Sheens, head coach) for offering me a second chance to represent this great club and I am raring to go.

“I cannot wait for that first time when I get to pull on that Hull KR jersey again. It’ll be quite an emotional day for me and my family.”

Leeds-born Minns initially joined the Robins ahead of 2016 and went on to score 34 tries in 49 appearances.

He continued: “When I received my ban, Neil, Mike and Tim got a lot of support for me through my psychiatrist, so we’ve always been in touch with regards to them helping me, checking up on me

“They were great in that respect and we kept on speaking as friends so to speak.

“We were coming up to the date to return training and had a chat about potentially coming back to the club.

“It was brilliant of them to even think of that - a lot of clubs who have been in similar situations haven’t done that so I appreciate it.”

Minns, who started his career at Leeds Rhinos, will certainly strengthen Rovers’ squad with the side currently struggling in 11th.

He added: “I want to keep up that try-scoring record that I have here at the Robins.

“I’m going to bring a lot of enthusiasm and I have a totally different outlook on life now.

“I want to help people who are struggling too, but also want to put my personal thoughts to one side and concentrate on rugby whereas before, it wasn’t like that.

“I came to see a lot of the boys the other day and it felt like I’d never left - we reminisced on good memories.

“The club aren’t in the best of positions at the moment but I hope I can lift the mood and when I play I will absolutely give 100 per cent like I always did.”