Hull KR’s Harvey Livett repaying Tony Smith’s faith as they head to Leeds Rhinos

KNOWING he will not be “dragged back” from his loan spell at Hull KR is underpinning Harvey Livett’s fine start to the Super League season.

The skilful England Knights second-row is on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves and heads into tonight’s game at Leeds Rhinos, having starred in the Robins’ opening two rounds.

Hull KR's Harvey Livett: Happy with loan spell.

Livett was inspirational in the win against Wakefield Trinity and scored one try and created another in last week’s narrow derby defeat at Hull FC.

Having been on dual-registration at Rochdale Hornets last year, he initially joined KR on a month’s loan last June before finishing off the campaign back at parent club Warrington.

But Robins coach Tony Smith knows the 23-year-old’s attributes well, having handed him his debut while in charge at Wolves and it is understandable why he endeavoured to get him to Hull College Craven Park for a longer period.

“It gives you that bit more confidence, knowing that you’re not getting dragged back,” said Livett, who has also secured the No 12 jersey.

“You know you can get a few more games under your belt before I do end up going back next year.

“It has gone well for me personally; I’ve got the starting shirt and I’m enjoying my rugby again under Tony.

“I’d like to think I am getting a little bit of form as well so, hopefully, I can take it into the next few games.

“It was just lack of game-time at Warrington; I think that – game-time – is what I need, being a young lad. Obviously, going away on dual-reg’ wasn’t quite good enough.

“Getting the chance to come here and get that game-time was always on top of my mind.

“That’s what I want to get back to, enjoying my rugby and performing and, hopefully, in the next few weeks I can get that.”

Leeds are looking for a first win after falling at home to Hull and seeing Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Giants postponed.

Livett – who has the likes of Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Murodch-Masila and Jason Clark to overcome in the Wolves ranks – will be up against Papua New Guinea captain Rhys Martin.

He said: “I played against him with England Knights in ’18. He’s a good, strong player and has a kicking game as well so it’ll be a good contest. We want to start strong and another win would help massively. We were a bit down we didn’t beat Hull.”