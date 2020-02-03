Hull KR's Jordan Abdull in injury scare ahead of derby

Have your say

HULL KR boss Tony Smith has a doubt over Jordan Abdull’s fitness ahead of Friday’s derby due to an unspecified injury.

The former Hull FC half-back was a surprise choice at loose forward in Friday’s 30-12 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Hull KR's Jordan Abdull is tackled by Wakefield's Kyle Wood (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He did not report an injury on the night but Smith says he is undergoing a scan today with the game at Hull FC looming.

Asked if the squad had come through the Wakefield match unscathed, he said: “We thought so.

“But Jordan’s got a little bit of something that we’re looking into at the moment.

“He’s having a scan this afternoon so fingers crossed.

“He got it during the game but woke up the next day not knowing the night before he maybe had an injury.

“It’s been sore and we’ll see what happens but he’s a doubt.

“Everybody else has trained both Saturday and today other than Jordan so everyone’s good.”

Rovers could welcome back hooker Matt Parcell who was suspended for the opening game but is also on the comeback from shoulder surgery.

“Possibly we’ll have him,” said Smith.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week before we decide.

“If he’s not right injury-wise - he’s had that shoulder operation - we won’t play him but fingers crossed at this stage.”