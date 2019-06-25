Hull KR's Junior Vaivai on the move

Hull KR centre Junior Vaivai has joined Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a permanent deal.

The USA international, who made his Robins debut in April last year, leaves the club after scoring 14 tries in 35 appearances.

Auckland-born Vaivai spent time on loan at fellow Championship side York City Knights this season but has now joined their promotion-chasing French rivals.

"I've enjoyed my time at Hull KR and I'm grateful for the opportunity,” said the former South Sydney player, who had been out of the professional game since leaving Penrith Panthers in 2011.

“It was one I was looking forward to for around six years and I'm very grateful to the club for giving me that.

"I'd like to thank the club for the chance to live my dream of playing professional rugby league again.

“I'd like to thank the staff that have helped me throughout my time there, the players for always having my back on and off the field and making it a pleasant environment to be in. I wish the club and players the very best for the rest of the season."

Vaivai's departure frees up an overseas quota spot for Rovers to complete the expected signing of Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell.