Hull KR's Matt Parcell facing lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury

HULL KR hooker Matt Parcell faces up to nine weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury against Huddersfield Giants.

The Robins are already without Weller Hauraki, Adam Quinlan and Jordan Adbull for Thursday night's outing against Castleford Tigers while Robbie Mulhern and Harvey Livett are also sidelined.

Head coach Tony Smith admits that the squad is feeling the impact of the injuries to key men but insists KR need to "get on with it" as they aim to topple in-form Castleford at Hull College Craven Park.

"We’re having our fair share of injuries to experienced players in key positions at present and that is unfortunate as it really does impact on momentum, both individually for the players involved but also collectively for us as a team,” said Smith.

"They have each been very similar injuries in nature but we’ve studied how they were sustained and they have just been cases of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There has been nothing we could have done to have prevented them so it’s something you have to handle.

"It’s all part of the trials and tribulations of Super League and you simply have to get on with it and handle it.

“Hopefully it is just our turn to have a bit of misfortune at present and we’ll soon be able to get the boys all back out on the pitch together.”

Former Leeds Rhinos star Parcell had recently returned to action after being sidelined since last July.

“Without doubt it is disappointing and tough for Matt personally," added Smith.

"But I know he has the right character and approach to deal with it.

"He is a very good professional is Matt, but sadly things like this happen and they are part and parcel of the game.

"He’ll accept that and focus on being back as soon as he can.”