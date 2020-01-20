Hull KR’s Mose Masoe determined to stay positive for ‘long road ahead’

STRICKEN Hull KR prop Mose Masoe has thanked the rugby league public for their overwhelming support after he completed week one of his “long road ahead” in battling to walk again.

The New Zealander, 30, saw his career ended by a freak spinal injury in the Robins’ recent pre-season friendly at Wakefield Trinity and spent four days in intensive care following emergency surgery.

He remains in Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield under specialist care but – with fundraising continuing – asked his wife Carissa to post a picture and message from his bed on social media yesterday.

It read: “Week one – I would be lying if I said it wasn’t tough but I’m truly humbled and grateful for all the support from the Hull KR family from the supporters, club staff and my bros as well as the rugby league community around the world as a whole.

“I can’t begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone that has been helping me and my family at such a hard time. We truly are surrounded by amazing people/family.

“Everyone has their own battles that they are fighting themselves and this has become my new battle for now.

“It’s going to be a long road ahead for me and my little family but it makes it easier for us knowing that we are so blessed with all your support and well wishes.

“The way I’m going to attack this is with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face. Business as usual.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain legends such as Mal Reilly, Alan Hardisty, Phil Lowe and coach Johnny Whiteley will finally receive medals for their glorious Ashes success - 50 years after the historic exploits Down Under.

The 1970 Great Britain tourists were the last to beat Australia in a tournament or international series and will be guests of honour at the RL Lions Association’s reunion luncheon in Bradford on Saturday.

They were never awarded medals at the time but RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said it would be a “privilege and honour” to correct that at the forthcoming dinner.