HULL KR sign Warrington Wolves forward Harvey Livett on long-term loan deal

HARVEY LIVETT is looking forward to getting his “minutes racked up" for Hull KR after rejoining the club on a season-long loan.

The versatile back-row, 22, joins from Warrington Wolves and will spend the entire year under head coach Tony Smith.

Livett initially moved over in June on a month’s loan and impressed before being recalled by his parent club.

However, the England Knights international is pleased to have secured an extended stay at Hull College Craven Park.

“I really enjoyed my loan spell at Rovers earlier in the 2019 season,” he said.

“They were a great bunch of lads and the club has a great fanbase.

“I was recalled to Warrington which was fine, as I am still their player.

“It was frustrating not to get much game-time when I did arrive back at Warrington so coming here for 2020 gives me that chance now to play even more games in Red and White.

“I want to get those minutes racked up but I have to earn the right to do that.

“I’ve never really been out of Warrington to play rugby league. I’ve spent time on loan at Rochdale but that’s literally half an hour down the road.

“However, I’m already looking at getting a house over in Hull for next year and getting out of my comfort zone.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing life away from Warrington.”

Smith said: “We were really grateful for the opportunity to have Harvey here for a brief period in the 2019 campaign.

“He played some good stuff here - I enjoyed coaching him and likewise he enjoyed his time at the club.

“Perhaps when returning to his parent club he didn’t quite get the opportunities that he desired, so that is what instigated the season-long loan.

“We are keen to play a big part in Harvey’s development and I am excited to be giving him that opportunity.

“He has got a good chance here to play regular rugby and it will be my third time in coaching Harvey throughout his career to date, so there is a good connection there.

“Harvey is young, hungry and wanting to prove himself - he brings a whole lot to the table.

“The experience he has at such a young age is invaluable and his time in and around successful teams, used to the big occasions, will help. He has several great attributes, such as goal-kicking which is another string to his bow.

“There has certainly been some movement within our team and it has presented a great opportunity in the back-row for Harvey to nail down in 2020.”