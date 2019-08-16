Hull KR stars Joel Tomkins and Weller Hauraki move into coaching roles

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins will “explore” the idea of coaching after joining the club’s new Academy set-up as a scholarship development coach along with team-mate Weller Hauraki.

The duo will operate under John Bastian in the youth structure at KCOM Craven Park and will assist Under 16s head coach Ben Cockayne as they begin work with the Robins’ new intake of youngsters.

Hull KR's Weller Hauraki in action against Hull FC. (PIC: JONATHAN GAWTHORPE)

Former dual-code England international Tomkins, 32, said: “We’d had a conversation about the Scholarship and throughout my career I’ve thought I’d like to explore the idea of coaching.

“I’ve never been quite 100 per cent sure, but being involved with the Hull KR Scholarship would give me a good insight into the coaching world.

“I feel like I can pass on my knowledge onto those boys and it’s an opportunity for them to learn from current players, ex-players and other coaching staff which is great.”

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers back-row Hauraki, 34, added: "I'm hoping to get these young lads ready for the next big thing so it's not a shock once they get there.

"I coach my boy’s Under 7s team so if I can coach them, I guess I can coach anyone!

“But in all seriousness, it's important for the club to do this and have the players like Ben Cockayne and Joel to pass their experience down. It's a great opportunity for these kids now."

Head of youth Bastian added: “Joel and Weller will give some of their knowledge, experience and expertise in being professionals for a number of years.

"Both have played at a high level, have come through youth structures, and both know exactly what it takes to be a professional rugby league player.

“They’ll also know some of the pitfalls too. So all that experience that they have over the years, they can now start to transfer that across to our younger players.

“Joel and Weller approached (Head of Academy Youth Coaching) Jason Netherton, and said that they’d love to be involved in some capacity. We’d spoken about it and we welcomed them on board with open arms.

“You can tell they’re both good blokes and they have a story to tell.

“You can’t buy experience, you have to go through it, and both have done that. We’re absolutely thrilled to have them on board and helping the next generation here at Hull KR.”