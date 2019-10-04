Hull KR swoop for London Broncos forward

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed London Broncos back-rower Matty Gee on a one-year deal!

The 24-year-old joins the Robins following three seasons at London, whom he helped secure promotion to Super League in 2018.

Gee began his career with Salford Red Devils in 2015 and spent time on loan with Hunslet Hawks, North Wales Crusaders and Workington Town before a move to the capital in 2017.

“I can’t wait to get started. As soon as I signed I wanted to get cracking with the boys,” Gee said. “I want to kick on with the boys and get a regular place in the team.

“I was on my way back from London and Tony Smith rang me to discuss what I was doing next year. I said I was really keen to work under him and it’s a great opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to playing with Jordan Abdull again. He’s a great lad, on and off the field. He’s a great leader and still a young lad, but he can guide teams around the park. I’ve played with Weller last name? at Salford too and he’s as experienced as they come.

“I’ve played at this stadium a few times, they’re a loud bunch, and they travel in numbers too, so you can’t beat that really!”

Scoring 13 tries in 70 appearances, including two against Rovers during both of London’s victories this term, Gee will now wear the Red and White kit for the next 12 months.

Head coach Tony Smith added: “I am looking forward to working with Matt. He’s got a lot of experience for such a young man and I was really impressed with his work this year I’d go at the London Broncos.

“He’s a handful and is very determined to keep improving his career. He’s spent the last few years down in London and he’s ready to come back up north to pursue a Super League career.

“Matty’s arrival presents a great opportunity for him and for us. He fits our requirements - he’s young, hungry and has a good ability. They’re good ingredients to have and he’s ambitious at the same time.

“Matty can certainly run good lines and has the ability to break tackles. His awareness is very good in that respect to play on the edge but he’s also capable of playing in the middle. He did both within his recent roles at London which makes him an extra valuable asset. He’ll fit in nicely.

“Matty’s coming into what I would suggest are the prime years in which players become hardened regular first-grade Super League forwards. He’s ready for that challenge and has the right desire, maturity and mentality for that. He’s going to be a pleasure to work with.”