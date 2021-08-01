Hull KR v Catalans Dragons: Departing Adam Quinlan hoping to leave on a high

Hull KR's Adam Quinlan makes a break from Warrington's Gareth Widdop. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

After another Covid-related postponement last week, the Robins return to action tonight against in-form league leaders Catalans Dragons

KR were narrowly beaten by Catalans – who have lost just one of their 15 league games this year – when the sides met last month.

Quinlan first joined the Robins in 2017 but will leave at the end of the season with St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote set to join the club for the 2022 campaign.

“This is my fifth season and I have had a great time here over the years and I have enjoyed it very much,” reflected the Australian.

“That is just part of the game we are in and I am going to try and make the most of it and finish on a high.

“There is nothing planned at the moment, there is some talking going on.

“I am just worried about putting some good performances in and then worry about it when it comes about.”

The Robins have been hit by numerous postponements this year and have played the fewest games of any Super League club with 11.

Team must play a minimum of 18 games to qualify for the play-offs, with the league table to be decided on win percentage in 2021.

Quinlan is not worried that KR will not reach the minimum requirement.

“I haven’t thought about that, that is up to the powers that be to work out,” he added.

“I am hopeful and confident that we will get those games in. I am just trying to concentrate on my own performance and not worry about that really.”

The Robins were beaten 32-30 by Catalans in their last outing, as they relinquished a 26-12 half-time advantage.

The sides met on the opening day as the French outfit won with a drop-goal in golden point extra time.

The Dragons defeated Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night to extend their winning run to an impressive 11 games.

“They are good with the ball in hand and have a lot of strike across the park,” added Quinlan of the league leaders.

“In saying that, we have had two very close games against them and are confident in our own team.