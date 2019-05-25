Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: Robins need to start winning soon – Jimmy Keinhorst

THE reality is striking home to Hull KR players that “time is of the essence” if they want to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

Rovers – who were demoted in 2016 – have lost five successive Super League games ahead of tomorrow’s Magic Weekend fixture against Salford Red Devils.

It means they are 11th but level on points with bottom-placed London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos just above.

In the build-up to events at Anfield, centre Jimmy Keinhorst – who won a Grand Final with Leeds – was asked if he thought Rovers were now embroiled in a relegation fight.

“We’re in the bottom two and level on points so it looks like that at the moment,” he said.

“But I don’t think we’d use those words as such at the moment. We’re well aware of where we are, though, and the threats around us. London are picking up wins and there’s another couple of teams down there. We just have to focus on our performances each week and points will eventually take care of themselves.

“But time is of the essence and we need to pick up those wins sooner rather than later.

“It’s not dwelled upon but we’re well aware of where we are. We’re the only people who can dig ourselves out of it so hopefully we can answer those questions.”

Rovers, at least, are boosted by the return of some influential players tomorrow.

Mose Masoe, the bullocking New Zealander prop, returns from a broken hand.

His impact is perhaps best illustrated by the fact Rovers have not won a single league game during his seven-week absence.

Hooker Shaun Lunt is also back and coach Tim Sheens is hopeful Danny McGuire, the veteran half-back, will shrug off a quad injury suffered at Huddersfield last week to retain his place. Full-back Will Dagger could feature for the first time since Easter Monday while Antoni Maria has extended his loan from Catalans.

KR, who have seen leading positions slips so many times this season, will take positives from the knowledge they won at Salford just a fortnight ago in the Challenge Cup.

Keinhorst, 28, said: “We managed to nick the win over there. It’s a different scenario again going back into the league and what’s at stake. We know just how much those two points would mean to us this weekend.

“There’s no hiding from that so we need to front up and put a performance in that we know we can for a full 80 minutes as well.”