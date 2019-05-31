Hull KR v Warrington Wolves: Ex-Rhino Mitch Garbutt targets Wembley return with Robins

AS SOMEONE who played a part in inflicting a record Challenge Cup final defeat on Hull KR, Mitch Garbutt would love nothing more than returning to Wembley again, but with the Robins to set the record straight.

The Australian prop was just weeks into his Leeds Rhinos career and life in the UK when he featured in the 50-0 rout of the East Yorkshire club in 2015.

He went on to finish the campaign as a treble-winner, but – following his successful winter move from Headingley is now very much red and white rather than blue and amber.

Garbutt hopes to take a significant step back towards Wembley again by helping Rovers inflict a surprise defeat on Warrington Wolves in tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at KCOM Craven Park.

“You never forget those types of wins,” he recalled, thinking of Wembley four years ago.

“You definitely create lifetime memories. It’s something a lot of the boys can hopefully look forward to this year. I was lucky enough to be involved in a good side (with Leeds).

“I think Maggsy carried the team again to another win there. But it’s a great experience. I really enjoyed it at Wembley. You get to know you’re going a few weeks beforehand as well so it’s a good build-up.”

The reference to ‘Maggsy’, of course, is Danny McGuire, the former Great Britain half-back who helped guide Leeds to so many trophies during his 17 seasons at Headingley, but is now dictating matters just as purposefully on the pitch for KR.

He will be crucial to any hopes of a Rovers success tonight, especially with captain Joel Tomkins serving a one-game ban.

Granted few people will give the lowly hosts a chance against star-studded Warrington who beat them 54-6 only last month.

However, Garbutt says confidence is high in the Rovers camp, especially after Sunday’s much-needed win over Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend.

“We’re almost back to full strength, which is something we haven’t been able to say much this year,” added the former Brisbane Bronco, who is fit again after a recent knee injury.

“We’ll see where we are at as a team and I’m definitely confident.

“Although performances haven’t been that great this year we’re quite a confident side.

“We’ve got some really talented players so hopefully if everyone is on there’s no reason why we can’t come away with it.

“It was good to get a win Sunday. We’ve been a bit inconsistent, but it was great to be back out there and now we look forward to Warrington. It’ll be a massive test for us.

“You start thinking about it (Wembley) now and the potential of playing there. Some people might say they don’t think about it, but you do and you look forward to those big occasions.”

Rovers head coach Tim Sheens added: “It’s sudden death so it brings the best out of everybody.

“When we beat Salford in the last round what I really wanted was a home game and we got that. Whether it’s Warrington or anyone that’s left in the cup it’s still the same thing; you’re playing at home and that’s the advantage.”