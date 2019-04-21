Hull KR v Warrington Wolves: Humbled Robins get chance to atone

ALTHOUGH it would have been easy to make wholesale changes after that debacle in the derby, Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens has stood by his initial stance to give his humiliated squad a chance at redemption today.

Following the record-breaking Good Friday 56-12 loss at Hull FC, the Australian has made just one enforced change in his 19-man squad for the visit of second-placed Warrington Wolves.

Youngster Harry Bardle, 18, comes in for Junior Vaivai, the USA centre who missed that significantly embarrassing loss due to a dead leg.

He has not recovered in time to face Warrington today so Sheens could, conceivably, name the same 17 that was eviscerated at the KCOM Stadium.

That said, Chris Atkin – the England Knights half-back who has failed to make the match-day squad recently – must surely be an option to come in and freshen things up although his coach may opt to give everyone a reprieve.

After that horrendous loss, when shambolic KR fell apart in the second period to be left just two points off bottom, Sheens admitted he was not expecting to be making many changes.

“Ryan Shaw’s still suspended and there’s a couple we left out with Chris Atkin and then Vaivai who was injured,” he said.

“Young (Will) Dagger is available but we’ll have a good look at it.

“A lot of senior players will want to play now so I’m not sure the side will be full of young ones.

“We just need to go back out and play and I think it falls upon the senior guys to probably have to do that.”

You can understand why the more experienced Robins would want to do that to try and lead from the front and start healing the wounds of what was a painful derby defeat in so many ways.

The problem for Hull KR, though, is that Warrington are hurting in a similar manner.

Certainly, few people saw their 36-12 home defeat to Salford Red Devils coming on Friday, only a third defeat this term.

Coach Steve Price has named an extended 21-man squad given injury concerns, Sitaleki Akauola and Danny Walker added to the 19-man squad named for last week’s contest.