Hull KR v Warrington Wolves - Old club hold no fear for KR chief Smith

AS HE prepares to tackle his old team Warrington Wolves, new Hull KR head coach Tony Smith insists it “makes little or no difference” who he faces.

Tony Smith applauds the Hull KR crowd

The only goal in the Australian’s mind is steering the troubled Robins clear of the relegation zone.

Smith’s first game since taking over from the sacked Tim Sheens was last Sunday’s 19-18 loss against Wigan, a performance which offered plenty of encouraging signs.

Typically, his second fixture is today’s visit from Warrington, the team he coached for nine years in one of their greatest periods, before both parties agreed to split at the end of 2017.

Smith had been out of the sport ever since until taking over at KCOM Craven Park until the end of the season while Wolves – under his fellow Australian Steve Price – are flourishing again.

As to who it is...I’ll be preparing my team exactly with the same type of intensity each and every week regardless of who the team is. Tony Smith

They reached both finals last term only to miss out on silverware each time but are second in Super League and in the Challenge Cup semi-finals again.

Clearly, it will be an intriguing contest this afternoon but Smith, 52, maintained: “As to who we play this week, for me, it makes little or no difference. It really doesn’t. Every week my job while I’m at Hull KR is to get them to be as good as they can be, no matter who they are playing.

“Are their teams that are bigger threats and in better form than others? Absolutely.

“There’s two stand-out teams this year by a long way and Warrington are one of them. They and Saints are the two form teams and they play differently to everyone else.

“They have the personnel to do that and the confidence to do that and they play some fantastic rugby league.

“But each one can be vulnerable on certain days.”

That was illustrated by leaders Saints’ loss at bottom-placed London Broncos on Sunday while Rovers only lost 28-22 to Wolves in their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

“It was close,” said Smith.

“There was some scares and nervousness about the result and that’s what we’ve got to do; put some doubts in their mind at different stages within the game and handle the times when we’ve got some doubts in ourselves as well.

“Warrington are a terrific team and play some really good rugby league and are good to watch.