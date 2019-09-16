Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw ready for cross-code move

Ryan Shaw is set to switch codes and join Yorkshire Carnegie after leaving Hull KR.

READ MORE: What makes Featherstone Rovers so 'together' as they stun Leigh Centurions in play-offs

The prolific winger has spent the last four seasons with the Robins having joined from Bradford Bulls but will not be kept on at KCOM Craven Park.

Shaw, who scored 47 tries in 81 appearances for KR, will instead move to rugby union with Championship outfit Carnegie who have also recruited ex-Leeds Rhinos and England wideman Lee Smith for their 2019-20 campaign.

The player, who turns 27 next week and kicked 140 goals for Rovers, said: “I’d like to thank every fan, player, coach and member of staff for their support and help across the last four years.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to play for such a great club.

“My time at Rovers was full of ups and downs, from relegation to promotion, but I have loved every minute.

“I’ll always be a Rovers fan. I’m pretty emotional to be leaving but again I’d like to thank the entire club for what they’ve done for me, as I look forward to a new challenge.”

Shaw made his final appearance in Friday's 17-16 Golden Point loss at Salford Red Devils when KR narrowly held onto their Super League status.

Head coach Tony Smith added: “It’s been a pleasure coaching Ryan across the last few months and everybody at the club wishes him well for the future.

“His kicking record, as well as his try-scoring form, speaks for itself and he’s played a hugely important role for the team across the last four years.

“On behalf of the club I’d like to thank Shawy for his time and efforts with Hull KR.”