Challenge Cup winner joins Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed Australian play-maker Josh Drinkwater on a one-year deal.

Drinkwater plays at half-back and had spells with London Broncos and Leigh Centurions abefore helping Catalans Dragons lift the Challenge Cup.

Starting his career with St George Illawarra Dragons, Drinkwater moved to Broncos in 2014 and returned to the NRL in 2015 with Wests Tigers. He joined Leigh before moving to Catalans midway through 2018.

Drinkwater said: “I can’t wait to get over and start training with the season now pretty much only around the corner.

“I had offers from other clubs, but Tim Sheens was a big contributing factor to me choosing Hull KR. Growing up in Australia, he was the Australia head coach and after speaking to him on the phone about the club, I really felt like the club is building towards taking the next big step and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Sheens said: “Josh will obviously add great depth to our halves, which is important for us in what is a long season, especially with what happened last year with Danny McGuire being out for a fair amount of the season where we really struggled to replace him.

“On the back of a great season for Catalans, Josh brings us experience, a good kicking game, goal-kicking and the depth to the squad which leaves me feeling comfortable that we have enough in the halves to get us through the season.

“He is a player we have been looking at and discussing for a while so I’m very happy to finally get it over the line.”