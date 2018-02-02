Chip off ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson and Danny Tickle join Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed USA international Junior Vaivai - cousin of Hollywood movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson - and former Hull FC and England second-row Danny Tickle on one-year deals.

New Zealand-born centre Vaivai, 28, has featured in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers, and scored six tries in five Tests.

He has penned a one-year contract with a further one-year option subject to receiving the necessary visa paperwork, which is anticipated to arrive within the next few weeks.

Former Halifax, Wigan and Widnes forward Tickle, 34, has spent the last two seasons with Leigh Centurions.

Hull KR’s head of rugby, Jamie Peacock, said: “Junior is going to be a really strong acquisition for us.

“He mainly plays centre or wing but he’s got a bit of versatility as well and Brian McDermott said he was very good with the USA.

“I spoke to Sam Burgess about him during the World Cup as well and he was also singing his praises.

“He’s a good player and we’ve done well to add him to our squad.”

Peacock added: “As for Danny, all the times I’ve played against him or trained with him as part of an England camp, I’ve thought him to be a very good player.

“He’s still got a lot to offer Hull KR with his experience, his rugby knowledge and also his goal-kicking, which could all prove to be invaluable.

“Danny’s more of a middle forward these days but he’s played a lot on the edge. He’s another who’s got plenty of experience and we need that.

“He’s done the battles in Super League and he was one of Leigh’s best players every week last year, so I’m delighted we’re bringing him in.

“Both players will really add to our squad. They’re both talented players in their own rights and they add to our depth, which is going to be a really key facet for us this season.”