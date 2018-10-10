Exodus at Hull KR but new deals for Hall and Scruton

Hull KR have agreed new deals with out-of-contract duo Craig Hall and Nick Scruton but have parted company with six of their regulars from 2018.

Former Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield prop forward Scruton, 33, will stay for a third season at KCOM Craven Park, along with winger or full-back Hall, who re-joined Rovers on a short-term contract from Leigh in July.

Hall, who captained Toronto in their League 1 promotion-winning season in 2017, scored 14 tries in just eight appearances in his second spell with the club.

“I couldn’t be happier to be staying here for another year,” Hall said. “When the opportunity came around for me to come back to Rovers it was a no-brainer for me and I have loved the last few months being back at the club.”

Rovers have confirmed that Chris Clarkson, Ben Kavanagh, Danny Tickle, James Donaldson, Matty Marsh and Liam Salter were not offered new contracts while Kieren Moss, Jordan Walne and Brad Clavering have also left the club.