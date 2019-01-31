Hull derby offers Linnett and new-look Robins chance to make swift impression

HAVING travelled more than 16,000 miles across the world, Hull KR’s Kane Linnett could not have wished for a better prospective Super League debut.

Following his switch from the NRL, the Australian centre lines up against city rivals Hull FC in tomorrow night’s opener at KCOM Craven Park.

Linnett, 30, admitted: “There’s not many better games to have as my first; it’s a derby game, already a sell-out, so the atmosphere will be pretty electric. It’s been good around the boys this week – they’re bouncing – but it’s been pretty cold so I haven’t been out of the house much! I’m excited to get amongst it Friday.”

A member of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2015 Grand Final-winning side, Linnett knows all about derbies.

“It was always big when we played the (Brisbane) Broncos,” he recalled. “The Suncorp Stadium used to get about 60,000 for those games. They were big but it’s different over here – the crowd gets involved a bit more and the atmosphere is bigger. I’m looking forward to experiencing it.”

He is one of five new signings named in Tim Sheens’s 19-man squad, with Josh Drinkwater, Weller Hauraki, Jimmy Keinhorst and Mitch Garbutt all also hoping to make their bow.

“It’s a big move for me and the family, a long way to bring them over here,” added Linnett.

“But I’m very grateful. It was a great opportunity to come to Hull KR. We’re a team that is building and we’ve signed some good players.

“To work under Tim too; he’s done everything in the game and I want to learn from him.”