Hull derby winner never in doubt for Keinhorst

HULL KR’S Jimmy Keinhorst says he was always confident he had secured his side a dramatic last-minute match-winning try in Friday’s derby.

The former Leeds Rhinos centre marked his debut in style by crossing against Hull FC with just 13 seconds of a tense affair remaining.

Rovers had been trailing 16-14 when he finished off in the corner to send the majority of a record-breaking 12,100 crowd at KCOM Craven Park ecstatic.

However, Keinhorst and his jubilant team-mates had an agonising wait before the video referee confirmed his effort was legal, the 28-year-old’s foot coming dangerously close to the sideline as Bureta Faraimo made a last-ditch tackle attempt.

Asked what he was thinking, he admitted: “I was just try getting to the corner and get over the line.

“I was more confident than what the TV screen showed; we had to calm down a bit there until it was given.

“It was a big finish and we’re happy to come away with the two points in the end. We stuck in there well.

“The lads from one to 17 dug deep and I knew we’d get another chance in the last few minutes so just happy we took it.”

Robins coach Tim Sheens revealed afterwards that he was about to bring his close-season recruit off and replace him with Australian Kane Linnett just before Josh Drinkwater hoisted the kick that caused Hull’s defence so many problems.

“I was struggling a bit and have had a bit of a niggle but it all came good in the end and I managed to stay on,” explained Leeds-born Keinhorst.

“I told Crooksie (Ben Crooks) to go jump for the ball; he’s a bit taller than me so he did all the hard work really.

“Credit to him and then Danny Addy and Danny McGuire for passing it on to me when it came loose.

“I just had to finish it in the corner.”

Keinhorst won the 2015 Grand Final with Leeds but - ahead of Saturday’s trip to Warrington Wolves - admitted his first taste of the Hull derby was memorable.

“It was a great experience,” he said.

“I’m really privileged and honoured to be part of the derby for the first time.

“ It was up there with some of the best games I’ve played in and I’m looking forward to a couple more in the season.”