Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils: Craig Hall ready to rid ‘utility’ tag with Robins

ALTHOUGH he is one of Super League’s most versatile players, Craig Hall says he is ready to make wing his permanent spot at Hull KR.

The former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity star, who turned 31 on Thursday, has shown great utility value throughout his career, also proving equally at home at full-back, centre and stand-off.

However, since rejoining the Robins from Leigh Centurions last July, he has cemented a place out wide – scoring 14 tries in just eight games last term – and now looks set to stay there.

Ahead of today’s visit from Salford Red Devils, Hall has also crossed in each of the club’s last two matches and said: “I want to be playing every week.

“I am doing whatever I can to make sure that happens.

“There’s plenty competition for places. Ben Crooks has just got injured but Ryan Shaw hasn’t played yet and he’s been waiting for his chance with Will Oakes.

“Obviously, when I came back to KR last year, wing is where I played and I didn’t mind it.

“I like it here as he (coach Tim Sheens) does like his wingers to get the ball as much as they can and do some work.

“I’m happy to put my hand up and do that. I got three minutes at full-back last week which wasn’t too bad either!”

The Robins are looking to make it three wins from their opening four matches, their sole defeat coming at Warrington.

Hall finished off again after some fine footwork by centre Junior Vaivai in Sunday’s 22-12 victory over London Broncos.

“He is good at that; man-on-man, Junior likes to skip,” he said, about the New Zealander with whom he has formed a potent left-edge partnership.

“He’s a handful to play against and good to play outside given his hands as well. We got a great start with an early try but then forced a few things we didn’t have to.

“Like against Warrington the week before, we created chances but just didn’t finish them off.

“It showed we still aren’t quite there yet. We’re quietly happy with our start but there’s more to work on and, hopefully, we’ll improve again versus Salford.

“They came here the first week of the Qualifiers last season and did a job on us so we owe them one for that.”