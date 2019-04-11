Hull KR 14 Leigh Centurions 10: Robins get out of jail thanks to late tries

Hull KR had a lucky escape in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup after beating Championship side Leigh 14-10 at KCOM Craven Park.

Jimmy Keinhorst, Craig Hall and Ryan Shaw scored the tries and Shaw added a conversion which saw the Super League side edge through to the sixth round.

Leigh had led through first-half tries from Jonny Pownall and former Rovers forward Joe Cator but Keinhorst’s score before the break gave the home crowd hope.

Leigh opened the scoring inside the first five minutes when winger Pownall went in at the right corner following a cut-out pass. The home side tried to respond but were guilty of handling errors which relieved any pressure they built up on the Leigh defence.

The away side went further in front after 22 minutes when Cator crossed and with Martyn Ridyard adding the extras, the visitors led 10-0.

The home side were finally on the board four minutes before the break when Keinhorst twisted out of a tackle to touch down.

Hall had been stopped short in the corner but did well to offload back inside to the centre, making the score 10-4 to the visitors for an advantage they held at the interval.

Rovers started the second half the stronger and Weller Hauraki was unlucky as his juggle spilled the ball over the dead-ball line.

Shaw grabbed Rovers’ second try in the left corner when Hall loped the ball our wide after Josh Drinkwater’s kick had been flicked on. But Hall’s touchline kick was well off target and Rovers still trailed by two points with eight minutes remaining.

The home side led for the first time shortly after when Keinhorst broke through the middle and gave Hall the simple job of touching down under the posts.

Shaw converted to put Rovers 14-10 in front with five minutes to go and their lucky escape was complete.

Hull KR: Dagger, Shaw, J. Keinhorst, Crooks, Hall, Drinkwater, McGuire, Mulhern, Lee, Lawler, Linnett, Tomkins, Hauraki. Subs: Atkin, Addy, Vaivai, Harrison.

Leigh Centurions: McNally, Pownall, I Thornley, Cox, Marsh, Ridyard, Woods, Brooks, Higham, L Adamson, T Adamson, A. Thornley, Cator. Subs: O’Donnell, Emmitt, Spencer, Gregson.

Referee: Liam Moore.