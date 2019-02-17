Hull KR 22 London Broncos 12: ‘Tough kid’ Crooks ends afternoon in hospital

Ben Crooks was the second Hull KR player in as many weeks to be taken to hospital after suffering a worrying injury during the 22-12 win over London Broncos.

The winger was actually able to walk off at the interval, but failed to return for the second period due to a hip problem and was later stretchered into an ambulance with his neck in a brace.

Kane Linnett of Hull KR scores a try.

Rovers head coach Tim Sheens said: “He copped a knee in the hip-pointer.

“When he cooled off at half-time they tried to get him back on, but he couldn’t get up and walk. He’s unlikely for next week. He’s a tough kid and if he can get on the field he will, but I very much doubt he’ll be fit for Salford on Saturday.”

Captain Joel Tomkins ended up in hospital the previous week following a head injury in the loss at Warrington.

“Joel actually passed his protocol (to play against London), but after contact later on he got a number of headaches,” said Sheens.

“He was upfront and honest about it so we didn’t play him. He’ll be available for Salford.

“We’ll lose James Greenwood, though, as he’s concussed, and the protocol doesn’t enable us to play him with the six-day turnaround.”

Rovers trailed 6-4 at the break yesterday after an error-strewn first period, but quickly eased into a 22-6 lead before the hour mark.

“The first half we frittered the ball away like kicking on the third play,” said Sheens.

“Into the wind we needed to treasure possession and we didn’t, but luckily for us they didn’t score that many.

“We completed well in the second half before things came crashing down again and they got a bit of a sniff.”