Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos avoid big names in Challenge Cup draw

HULL KR will host Championship side Leigh Centurions in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round while Leeds Rhinos entertain League One Workington Town.

Championship Halifax get chance to face top-flight opponents after they were drawn at home to newly-promoted London Broncos.

Leeds Rhinos' James Donaldson celebrates last week's win over Castleford. The Cumbrian will hope to face Workington Town in Challenge Cup. (SWPix)

Dewsbury Rams will be wary of their tie; they must go to St Helens’ Thatto Heath Crusaders - the last remaining amateur side in the competition who have a taste for giant-killing after shocking League One North Wales Crusaders in the last round.

There are two attractive all-Championship ties: a West Yorkshire derby between Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, while York City Knights head to revitalised Widnes Vikings.

Doncaster, one of only two League One teams remaining in the last 24, host Batley Bulldogs.

The ties will be played on the weekend of April 12-14.

The eight winners will then be joined by the top eight from last season’s Super League in the sixth round draw on Monday April 15.

Coral Challenge Cup, Fifth Round draw: Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Widnes Vikings v York City Knights, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams, Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town, Halifax v London Broncos, Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets, Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs.