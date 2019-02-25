Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins in major trouble with disciplinary

HULL KR captain Joel Tomkins faces a potential five-game ban after allegedly questioning the integrity of a match official.

The former England second-row thought he had scored a try in the final quarter of Saturday’s loss against Salford Red Devils.

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins, pictured second right, in action against Salford Red Devils on Saturday. He has been charged for an alleged offence during this game. (SWPix)

Rovers were leading 22-14 at the time but referee Liam Moore ruled Tomkins spilled leaving the player furious especially given how tight the contest was.

Indeed, the Robins - who had led 22-8 at the break - went on to lose 24-22.

The Match Review Panel has today ordered Tomkins to face a tribunal and, if found guilty, the 31-year-old could be banned for three to five matches.

Fijian winger Ratu Naulago, who scored two tries on his Super League debut in Hull FC’s win over Wigan Warriors, was charged with a Grade A contact on a match official but received a zero match penalty notice.

Likewise, Wigan hooker Tommy Leuluai received the same for a Grade A dangerous contact and London Broncos’ Nathan Mason for a Grade A trip in their loss at home to Castleford Tigers.