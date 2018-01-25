Hull KR end chase for Lui as Sheens eyes other targets

HULL KR head coach Tim Sheens insists their attempt to sign Salford Red Devils’ stand-off Robert Lui is “finished” and they will not put a second offer on the table.

The East Yorkshire club came under fire from their Super League rivals yesterday with Salford head coach Ian Watson accusing his former colleague Sheens of trying to unsettle the talented Australian just a week before the new season.

Promoted Rovers have long been in the market for a new half-back to partner their major signing – former Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire.

Salford released a statement yesterday morning confirming they had rejected a cash offer for Lui, the 27-year-old who made his NRL debut under Sheens at Wests Tigers and worked with his fellow countryman again when Red Devils’ director of football.

At the Super League launch in Huddersfield, asked if any potential deal was still a work in progress, Sheens said: “No, that’s finished.

“The clubs have had a chat, we spoke to their chairman about it and put an offer on the table.

“It was considered and rejected and that’s where it finishes.”

But Watson – in charge of Salford when they relegated Rovers in the 2016 Million Pound Game – was not happy with the initial approach for the ex-North Queensland Cowboys star.

The Red Devils are under new ownership after a four-strong consortium completed its takeover from Marwan Koukash earlier this month.

Watson said: “Because of the situation we’ve been in with Marwan and the new trustees, some clubs look at us and think we’re a little bit vulnerable.

“But we’re a club that are not selling anybody. Rob Lui is 100 per cent staying with us.

“To sell him a week before the season would be absolutely ridiculous.

“It just seems a little bit strange to do it now. They’ve been talking about a new signing for a long time, Hull KR, and to now jump in on the back of us a week before the season, it’s stirring it up a little bit more than anything.

“We’re not selling Rob Lui. He’s not going anywhere.”

Nevertheless, Lui’s wife reportedly placed a message on social media urging the club to “just sell”, which clearly suggests the player is keen to switch, Rovers starting their campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity next Friday.

Asked if he is looking at other targets, former Kangaroos chief Sheens maintained: “I’m not going to be rushed.

“We have got some money and an overseas spot – at least one – and we’ve got some room to manoeuvre, for the right people.

“We’re being offered players on a regular basis, so it’s about what will fit with us. We’ll get through pre-season, assess where we’re strong, where we need a bit of boosting, then go from there.”

Granted, Salford did accept a £175,000 bid from Warrington for Tonga second-row Ben Murdoch-Masila last October.

However, they insist they have no urge to cash in on Lui – who is contracted until the end of 2019 – especially given they have already seen fellow Australian half-backs Michael Dobson and Todd Carney leave the club.

Rovers, meanwhile, have a famous stand-off making his return for them in tonight’s friendly against London Broncos.

In a surreal twist, Halifax captain Scott Murrell will wear the red and white one more time for the club he served so brilliantly between 2006 and 2012.

Rovers said they would give some profits from the game to the testimonial funds of Murrell and fellow club legend Makali Aizue.

Murrell never envisaged actually being able to play in it for Rovers given his duties with Championship Halifax, but it is a sign of the high esteem in which he is held by both that the bizarre agreement has been reached.

Murrell, 32, said: “It is a bit surreal.

“When KR said they’d give me a game I thought it’d be generally to just go watch, walk out beforehand, see the fans and then come back in to enjoy it with my family.

“But (KR chairman) Neil Hudgell rang saying Tim (Sheens) said if I want to play the last 20 minutes he’s fine with that.

“I was really pleased, went to ask (Halifax coach) Rich (Marshall), there was a bit of umming and ahhing and finally Halifax said they’d let me so a big ‘thank you’ to Rich and Halifax for letting it happen so close to the new season. It is quite a big risk but I’ve played 17 years now and gone into every game the same.”

If he impresses, could he perhaps solve Rovers’ No 6 issues with a Super League return?

“Those days are long gone,” said Murrell.

“They’ll be fine; they’ve good young halves Matty Marsh and Chris Atkin who will learn loads off Danny McGuire.”