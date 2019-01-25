HUll KR forward on the move week before new season

Hull KR have released Josh Johnson by “mutual agreement” so the prop can seek regular football elsewhere.

Johnson, 24, joined from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2017 season and became a part of the team which helped seal promotion back to the Betfred Super League.

However, he struggled to hold down a regular spot last year, making just six appearances and spending time at York City Knights and Leigh Centurions instead.

“Josh wanted to get more game-time but with the strength and numbers we have in the middle, game-time is not something we could guarantee for him,” said head coach Tim Sheens, who has numerous props including Nick Scruton, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Mitch Garbutt and Lee Jewitt to call upon.

“But he leaves with our best wishes. Everyone at the club would like to wish Josh all the best for his future endeavours, both on and off the rugby field.”