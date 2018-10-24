Hull KR star signs new deal

Hull KR centre Ben Crooks has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Robins towards the end of the 2018 season and helped them secure Super League status for 2019 through the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens said: “Ben has settled in well at the club and I’m pleased to have secured him for the next two seasons.”

Crooks, a former Super League young player of the year and Dream Team member from his time with neighbouring Hull, had a stint in Australia in 2015 before returning to play for Castleford and Leigh.

“I still think I have my best years ahead of me as a player and I’m excited for what the next few years here at Rovers bring both for me personally and the club,” Crooks said.