Interval treat helped take the heat off triumphant Hull KR

BACK-ROW James Donaldson has revealed Hull KR’s secret in keeping so cool during Sunday’s sweltering conditions – half-time ice lollies.

The improving Robins picked up successive Super League wins for the first time since 2015 when they vanquished Salford Red Devils 52-22 on the warmest day of the year.

“It was pretty hot, for sure,” admitted former Bradford Bulls forward Donaldson.

“Although when I was on the field we had a lot of the ball, which makes it easier.

“But the club did do a great job trying to keep everyone as cool as possible.

“We had Calippos and ice-pops at half-time.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had that – but it worked a treat.”

Donaldson was back in the side after being left out for the previous win over Huddersfield Giants – a sign of Rovers’ growing squad strength as they make a late attempt to escape the bottom four.

“I didn’t feel like I did anything too wrong to lose my place in the team,” insisted the 26-year-old.

“But obviously it’s not my choice and there is a lot more experience getting back now, which is great for competition. You have to perform.

“It was good to be in again and hopefully I keep my spot for Widnes on Saturday when we’ll look to continue this run and make it four games unbeaten.

“If we still end up in the Middle Eights so be it – the top eight will be a bonus – but we’ll keep building like we have regardless.”

