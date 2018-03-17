McGuire excited with potential after Hull KR’s Giants win

The classy football showed by stylish Hull KR in their emphatic win at Huddersfield Giants is just a glimpse of what is to come, according to chief playmaker Danny McGuire.

The former Great Britain star, who joined from Leeds Rhinos last winter, scored his first try for the East Yorkshire club during Thursday’s morale-boosting success, only Rovers’ second since earning promotion.

But it was a genuine team-performance littered with – despite the rain – some stunning creative efforts, Australian centre Andrew Heffernan enjoying real success as Tim Sheens’s side continually splintered Huddersfield’s fragile left-edge.

The veteran former Australia coach had joked afterwards that he had been coming under scrutiny as he is in charge of the Robins’ attack that had struggled for points previously.

McGuire, 35, admitted: “It was a really pleasing win. It’s a tough place to come and conditions were tough.

“But our ball-control, our discipline and our execution was great. We scored some nice tries given those conditions and played some good stuff.

“We played some decent stuff last week against Catalans (18-16 loss) as well but probably didn’t finish it off.

“We did take our opportunities tonight, though, which is another plus for us going forward.

“We are still working on some combinations – myself and Chris (Atkin), plus Tommy (Lee), and obviously (hooker) Shaun Lunt wasn’t there tonight.

“There’s Adam Quinlan at full-back as well but we are steadily getting better which is good.

“I think we’ll be a lot better team when the weather dries up as well; we like to throw the ball about and Tim’s really keen on us playing with it that way.

“It is really positive, though, and we’re pleased to get the win.”

Sheens, in fact, revealed Thursday was the first time in his long career that any of his sides had finished a first half with a 100 per cent completion rate.

If they can carry on that consistency, and defend as well as they did against Huddersfield, the Robins will fancy their chances of upsetting early-season leaders St Helens at KCOM Lightstream Stadium this Friday.

Meanwhile, as Super League’s record try-scorer, having notched all 238 of his previous scores for Leeds, it was a strange sight seeing McGuire extend his tally by crossing in red and white colours.

“It was good and I did enjoy it,” he said, about his trademark supporting effort.

“I nearly didn’t get it down as well! I’m just happy for the team really, though. It’s always nice to score a try but I’m happy for the team to play in that manner.

“You get some confidence when you’re playing like that and it’s a really happy changing room afterwards. That’s what it’s all about.

“Saints will be another challenge. They’re a good team aren’t they?

“But we want to try make our home ground a tough place to come and play.

“There’ll be a real good week in preparation for that as everyone is buzzing now after that win. We’ll give it a good shot.”