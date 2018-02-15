Secret is to relieve the pressure, admits winless Hull KR coach Tim Sheens

HULL KR head coach Tim Sheens insists he will not let pressure affect his winless side.

The Robins host Catalans Dragons tonight still awaiting their first victory since securing promotion back to Super League.

After a 28-6 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity, they fell narrowly 20-11 against Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road last Thursday.

But Catalans, too, are still seeking a maiden success of 2018 meaning there is some anxiety for both ahead of this evening’s game.

Sheens said: “There is pressure there. There’s Salford the week after, too, and we are all zero/two at the moment.

“In saying that, the secret is to relieve the pressure; the processes is the thing, not the outcome.

“If you overplay it you can create more problems than you solve. It’s a matter of going through the rhythm of our game, being enthusiastic – which we will be – and taking advantage of the home field and support.

“But Catalans are a big, strong squad who are going to be here to win the game just like us.

“It comes down to the little things, not us putting pressure on ourselves.”

Without Andrew Heffernan and James Greenwood due to concussion injuries, ex-England second-row Danny Tickle, 34, could debut while youngster Will Oakes also comes in to the 19-man squad.

“Ticks has trained really well; you can see he’s a pro’,” said Sheens, about the forward who hasn’t played since leaving Leigh Centurions last year.

“He understands exactly what we’re doing, With Greenwood out we’re really starting to struggle with experienced players so it’ll be Tickle or young Cator coming in.

“I’d have no hesitation in playing those lads (Cator or Oakes). They’ll give us as good as they get those two. They’ve shown that before.”

Sheens maintains there will be no deal to bring in ex-Australia stand-off Todd Carney, the former Catalans star who he worked with at Salford.

“We made an enquiry and his manager said he was staying in Sydney looking at an NRL gig so that’s where it finished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants second-row Oliver Roberts has signed a new five-year deal.

The Ireland international, 23, gained NRL attention after his fine displays in the World Cup.

But Roberts said: “I love the club and where it’s going. I want to be here and be a part of that. I had no temptation to go anywhere else. I can see us winning trophies.”