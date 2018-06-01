Sheens warning for his victorious Robins

Tim Sheens has warned his Hull KR side not to believe their own hype ahead of tonight’s crucial Super League game against Castleford Tigers.

The Robins rightly gained plenty of acclaim following last week’s shock win over in-form Wigan Warriors, their first victory in five matches.

However, their veteran Australian coach has moved to remind his squad – desperate to claw their way out of the bottom four – that the hard work has only just begun.

“The biggest mistake you make is reading your own press, feeling good about last week’s game, only to then walk into a left-right combination from Castleford,” said Sheens.

“The issue is that they’re embarrassed by what happened to them at their home ground last week (Tigers lost 40-18 to St Helens) and they’re going to come out to rectify that.

“We’re coming out feeling good about ourselves so we have to be really careful.

“Winning that (Wigan) game is fine , but it’s not going to get us the win this week if we don’t get back to some hard training.”

Clearly, if Rovers can defend with the same attitude as they did to end Wigan’s eight-match winning run they will believe they can deliver back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2018.

Their opponents are without Man of Steel Luke Gale, the England scrum-half sidelined for three months after knee surgery.

But Sheens added: “People may say without Luke Gale they’ll be an easier side to beat, but they didn’t show that at the Magic Weekend (when Cas beat Leeds).

“They are a good side, ahead of us in the table and we’ve got them two out of the next three weeks.

“We have to work extremely hard. Saints are on fire at the minute, but Castleford stood right up to them up front and just lacked a bit of finish.”