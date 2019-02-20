Tommy Lee believes Hull KR can become a consistent force

hooker Tommy Lee says Hull KR are capable of “shocking” plenty of Super League sides this year if they can quickly sort out their consistency.

The Robins have made their best start to a top-flight season since 2008 and will look to make it three wins from four when they host Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

KR were in the Qualifiers last year, their first back after relegation, but Lee believes they can now establish themselves at the right end of the table.

After defeating Hull FC they lost at Warrington Wolves, but beat London Broncos on Sunday.

Lee, 31, said: “We have a lot to work on this week for Salford.

“It was a lacklustre first half so we were pleased with the response in the second period, but it was still a little too scrappy.

“We showed what we could do at times, though, and the big word for us is consistency.

“That’s what we want to be this year: consistent. Obviously we’ve had two decent performances, then that London one was probably our worst one, but we still managed to get the win.

“If we can get those patchy parts of performance out of our game and get an 80 minutes we can shock a few teams.”

Lee – currently thriving with extra game time during Shaun Lunt’s enforced absence – played more than 50 games for Salford over three years before joining St Helens in 2017.

They won their opening two games, but suffered a 46-14 loss to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

“I think they’ll be strong this season,” added the former Hull, Wakefield and Huddersfield player.

“They are very structured and very well-organised, but they have to come to our place.

“We want to make it tough for people to come here. We’ll focus a lot on ourselves.”

England winger Jermaine McGillvary is set for his first game of the season with Huddersfield Giants after recovering from injury.

He is named along with Ukuma Ta’ai – after visa issues – and fit-again Lee Gaskell in the 19-man squad for tomorrow’s home game against Warrington.