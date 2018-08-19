Toronto Wolfpack 22 Hull KR 28: Robins duo Atkin and Clarkson secure precious points in Toronto

Hull KR bolstered their hopes of staying in Super League with an impressive 28-22 victory over Toronto at the Lamport Stadium.

The pressure was on Rovers heading to Canada after losing their opening Super 8s Qualifier to Salford last week.

But Tim Sheens’s side responded in emphatic fashion by running in four tries to deny Championship winners Toronto a second success following their triumph at Halifax.

Rovers had relinquished a 14-6 half-time lead but Chris Atkin and Chris Clarkson touched down in a three-minute spell to ensure their side became the first from the top flight to win in Toronto.

Former Hull FC winger Nick Rawsthorne made the breakthrough for the hosts with a neat finish in the corner in the 10th minute. Yet Toronto were their own worst enemies and soon paid the price for two mistakes as Rovers took control.

Adam Quinlan intercepted a pass and went the length of the field, eventually offloading for Taioalo Vaivai to score, before Craig Hall did the same to race 90 metres.

The ex-Toronto player then kicked a penalty to give Rovers an eight-point advantage at the interval.

The Wolfpack came out fighting in the second period, needing just eight minutes to move into a 16-14 lead as two Gareth O’Brien penalties followed an Andrew Dixon try from close range.

Rovers regained their composure, though, scoring back-to-back tries to seal the two points.

James Greenwood was the architect for a quick break, offloading in the tackle to set Quinlan free and the full-back released Atkin to score between the posts.

Clarkson then continued Rovers’ momentum, picking up a loose pass to run 25 metres to touch down to make it 26-16 with 18 minutes remaining.

Dixon danced over for his second try in the 73rd minute, setting up the prospect of a grandstand finish, but a Hall penalty edged Rovers home.