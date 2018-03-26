Video: Injuries mounting up for Hull KR ahead of derby showdown

HORRIFIED James Greenwood admitted his “stomach turned” when he saw the extent of Hull KR team-mate George Lawler’s horrendous injury.

Hooker Lawler could be out until next year after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle while attempting to make a tackle in Friday’s 30-6 home defeat by Super League leaders St Helens.

The stricken player needed gas and air as medical staff tried dealing with the situation on the pitch and head coach Tim Sheens conceded afterwards that it was “an ugly one”.

Second-row Greenwood, 26, said: “I think George has done the full lot by the look of it. I was stood at the side of him as I was in that tackle when it happened.

“It turned my stomach when I first saw it anyway, that’s for sure.

“I hope the club can get the recovery for him and he comes back stronger. It was unfortunate for the kid.”

Hull KR's James Greenwood.

It was a bad night for Rovers who also lost half-back Danny McGuire and centre Andrew Heffernan to concussions, Sheens immediately ruling them out of the Good Friday derby against Hull FC.

But Greenwood felt his side could have done more on the field having trailed just 14-6 at the break, Saints only stretching out towards the end of the second period when KR were, at one point, down to 12 men due to a lack of fit personnel.

“It was definitely a tough night but we felt like we had our chances,” insisted the former Wigan Warriors forward.

“We just didn’t take them and weren’t clinical enough to finish some of the pressure.

I hope the club can get the recovery for him and he comes back stronger. It was unfortunate for the kid. James Greenwood on George Lawler’s injury

“With a team like Saints you can’t give them some of the opportunities that we gave them.

“In the first 15 minutes especially we were in that arm wrestle and we’d focused on that all week. We felt as though we were on top at times during the game. Their first two tries came off our players slipping which was unfortunate but when you’re flying high at the top like they are you get that rub of the green and that bit of luck.

“It’s just one of those things. You have to deal with it.

“In the second half we felt like we were on top again in most of the areas but a quality side like Saints dug their way out. We didn’t help ourselves. We let them off the hook a few times.

“Now we’ve got to move on to the derby which, of course, we’re all looking forward to.”

Hull FC coach Lee Radford praised his players for bouncing back from defeat to Salford with an impressive 42-16 win over Catalan Dragons.

Hull got back to winning ways in style having been beaten at Leeds and Salford this month.

Radford said: “There were some good responses from last week (against Salford), I thought, particularly from a lot of our senior blokes.

“Last week was a horrible weekend and we had a horrible week although you wouldn’t have thought that in our preparation.

“The players showed a response in their preparation and we saw a little bit of that tonight.”